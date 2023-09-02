Weather in Depth: A soaked summer, but what about September?

We have had a whole lot of rain across much of our region this summer, with many areas recording rain well above average. Here in Rochester we recorded 14.80 inches of rain for June, July and August. That amount of rain has climbed all the way to third-wettest “Meteorological” summer since 1926. This total also doubles last summer’s total where we only saw just over 7 inches of rain, a total 180-degree turn this year.

With the wet weather in mind, what will that mean for the upcoming month and fall season? For September, we are likely favoring drier than normal conditions as the overall pattern switches from the summer. For the whole fall season, generally normal precipitation totals are expected with no signs pointing towards a very wet or dry season. With that said, enjoy the dry weather upcoming the next several days and through what will likely be a pleasant fall season.