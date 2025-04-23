Weather In-Depth First Look: How growing degree days help your garden thrive

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of year again when we start looking forward to those luscious, locally grown tomatoes. Around Rochester, the growing season typically begins near the end of April. But how do we know how long it takes for a plant to reach maturity? That is where weather data comes in and one of the most useful tools is something called a Growing Degree Day, or GDD.

Growing Degree Days measure how much warmth is available to help a plant grow, and over the course of a season, that heat accumulation plays a key role in determining when crops will mature. The concept is based on the idea that plants only grow when temperatures rise above a certain threshold. For crops like corn and tomatoes, that threshold, or baseline, is 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

To estimate GDDs, we take the day’s average temperature by adding the high and low, dividing by two, and then subtracting the baseline. For instance, if the average temperature for the day is 60 degrees, that gives you 10 growing degree days. Each day’s number gets added to a running total and over the course of the season those numbers can tell us a lot. Typically, tomatoes require between 1,000 and 1,800 GDDs to mature, while corn needs somewhere between 2,100 and 2,700.

Of course, that is not the whole story. Factors like sunshine, rainfall, and the specific variety of the crop also affect growth. Still, GDDs offer a valuable way to track progress and estimate when your garden might be ready to harvest.

As for me? My green thumb is very limited. My method usually involves a trip to Wegmans. But for those of you growing your own, this is a great tool to help get to the garden you love.