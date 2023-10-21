Weather In-Depth: Rain is well needed

Boy, for a while now we have been talking about our rain stats. This started with a dry May that lingered through the majority of June before flipping the pattern to an overall wet July and August.

However, towards the end of August we flipped back to dry weather that has persisted into October thus far. As of Oct. 19, we are running close to 1 inch below normal for the month. This deficit is added to the lack of rain we had in September, where we saw a deficit of just over an inch and three-quarters (-1.81” to be specific). Going back a little further to split up August, for the first half (through Aug. 16) of the month we saw 3.89” of rain while for the rest of the month we only saw 1.55” of rain with 1.47” falling on the 24th alone. August wound up staying above average for the month with +2.13”, but the pattern switched halfway through the month and has been stuck on the dry side.

Adding to that, the drier conditions have crept into our region with the latest drought monitor (as of Oct. 19) bringing the “abnormally dry” conditions stretching from western Wayne and Ontario counties, through Rochester, and into Buffalo.

Not only that, but a “moderate drought” is centered through much of Livingston, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, with a “severe drought” for much of eastern Wyoming County.

Until we flip the pattern back to wet weather the dry conditions across our region will linger, but no effects to livestock or crop are expecte,d as the long-term forecast from the Climate Prediction Center expects the drought conditions to be lifted over the next few months.