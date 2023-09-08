First Alert Weather: Some showers, but not a washout this weekend

The weekend is upon us, and we all want dry weather for any plans we have outdoors, and we will get that for much of the time. But not the whole weekend.

A front hovering nearby will be a focus for some showers and perhaps some thunder as moisture rides up along it. At this point, the best timing for some wet weather on Saturday will come late in the evening, with much of the day looking dry. Sunday will likely feature a better chance for some showers, as that boundary moves just a little further west over us, and another wave of low pressure rides along it. Still, neither day will be a washout. Watch News10NBC Today at 6 Saturday morning with First Alert meteorologist Alex Bielfeld for live updates on the timing of any wet weather. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures a little cooler than average, holding in the lower 70s.

Any showers end early on Monday, leaving us with some sun and more seasonable temperatures, but we’re already tracking our next rain chance. That should arrive later Tuesday, keeping us unsettled on Wednesday and to start Thursday. At this point, Friday and into next weekend are looking pretty good with high pressure moving back in.