First Alert Weather: Sunny to end the week before showers on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Friday morning to another cool start with temperature in the 40s but we are still on the clear side with plenty of sun.

The sunshine continues once again on Friday. After the cool start, we will see our afternoon highs reach the low 70s. We also get one more cool, clear, and comfortable night on Friday as temperatures drop into the 40s.

On Friday night, there is also a small chance to see the aurora. It’s not the most favorable situation, but from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday will be the best chance. Make sure you are far away from city lights and a camera will be your best shot of capturing it.

The beautiful weather will continue into Saturday too. Plenty of sun is in the forecast on Saturday with highs returning to near 80 degrees. Sunday will be a bit different as cloud build with the chance for showers in the afternoon.

Sunday will not be a washout and actually more or less just overcast but Sunday afternoon will feature a few isolated light rain showers. With the extra cloud cover in the forecast, temperatures will only make their way into the mid and low 70s on Sunday.