Weather: Tracking rain systems this week with snow possible on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mild weather is ahead this week and next week with a brief shot at winter over the weekend.

After lots of clouds and temperatures in the 30s on Monday, we are looking at some rain showers and 40s on Tuesday. Rain is likely on Thursday with temperatures well above normal in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

One thing we are watching is a brief cold spell this weekend with an opportunity for a little snow on Saturday. Following that system, temperatures look to turn mild again next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain this week and also updates on the snow threat for Saturday.

