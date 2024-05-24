Website problems arise on first day housing vouchers open to people in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The day housing vouchers opened to people in Rochester, problems came up.

The Rochester Housing Authority says about a half-hour after online applications opened at noon Thursday, people started having issues accessing the website.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, the Housing Authority found a work-around and posted a direct link to apply. Click here to apply.

The applications are opening for the first time since 2019. But there’s a waitlist. And with 25,000 people applying in the Greater Rochester area, only a fraction — 4,000 — will be accepted.

Applications are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through 4 p.m. June 7.