Webster announces comprehensive plan to establish goals for community’s future while protecting resources

WEBSTER, N.Y. – The Town of Webster announced an update to its comprehensive plan on Tuesday afternoon. The project, named “Rooted in History, Growing with Purpose,” aims to create walkable neighborhoods, promote clean energy, enhance public spaces, and foster social diversity through community collaboration.

The plan will establish goals for the community’s future while protecting its natural and cultural resources.

Throughout the project timeline, the Town of Webster will offer several opportunities for community engagement, including public input surveys, open houses, and public meetings. The first community meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 22, at 6 p.m. at Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive.

More information on Webster’s Bicentennial Plan: Rooted in History, Growing with Purpose, as well as opportunities for community involvement, can be found here.

