Webster dance studio owner fights to reclaim Facebook page hijacked by hacker posting explicit content

Dance studio owner fights to reclaim Facebook page hijacked by hacker

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Denise Baller, owner of Dancing with Denise studios in Webster, is struggling to get her hijacked Facebook page taken down or recovered after it was hacked just before her big dance recitals in May.

“And the next thing I knew the green monster was on my Facebook page,” said Denise Baller, referring to Pepe the Frog, an image the Anti-Defamation League calls a hate symbol.

The hacker has been posting a stream of strange Netflix reviews and, more recently, explicit pictures inappropriate for Baller’s family-oriented dance studio.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “What has this done to you mentally, psychologically, emotionally?”

Denise Baller, Dancing with Denise: “I run a very family-oriented business involving children, and I just feel completely violated.”

When Baller complained to Facebook in the spring, they said the hijacked page did not violate community standards. Despite multiple reports from friends, family, and customers that the content is inappropriate, Baller has heard nothing from Facebook.

Berkeley Brean: “Didn’t they see the photos that are coming up?”

Denise Baller: “Well back in May there were no photos. These photos started last weekend.”

Berkeley Brean: “Are you going to contact Facebook again?”

Denise Baller: “So I’ve had multiple friends, family, customers reach out to me and I’ve asked them to please report it. They have been bombarded with reports that this is inappropriate.”

Berkeley Brean: “But so far, Facebook won’t do anything.”

Denise Baller: “I’ve heard nothing.”

News10NBC alerted Facebook and Meta today, asking them to take another look at the situation.

“So if you don’t know me and you’re coming to my Dancing with Denise Facebook page to check me out and what I have to offer, wow!” Baller said, concerned about the impact on potential customers.

Baller hopes that with this story and people reaching out to Meta, she can either recover her original Facebook page that’s been established since 2011 or at least get Facebook to take it down.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.