Webster Firemen’s Carnival continues through Saturday

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster Firemen’s Carnival runs from Wednesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 15 featuring rides, food, live music, and games. It’s at the Fireman’s Field off of West Main Street in Webster.

The carnival is held by the North East Joint Fire District and runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday through Thursday. It runs until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Entertainment will start at 8 p.m. each night. The Zac Brown tribute band will perform on Friday and Knight Patrol will perform on Saturday. Also on Saturday, there will be a Kiddie Parade at noon and fireworks at midnight.

