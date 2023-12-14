Webster Lakers took ice as first girls varsity hockey team to compete in Section 5

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Webster Lakers, the first and only official Section 5 girls varsity hockey game in the area — played their first game tonight, a 7-2 loss to Ithaca Little Red.

This was a long time in the making, and the players and fans were excited, as Webster prepared to take on Section 4’s Ithaca team.

The Lakers are a combined team from Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder high schools and include players from seventh through 12th grades.

And this is just the start: Four more girls hockey teams will drop the puck Monday at the Tim Hortons Iceplex.

Jamie Buss, the founder of the new Greater Rochester Girls High School Hockey League says the Webster team is the realization of a year-long effort and a commitment of a year-long effort, and a commitment to equity in high school hockey.

“We got tired of waiting for other people to do it, so we made it happen ourselves. And we’re super excited that we’ve got four club teams that are going to start playing this Sunday, and this Webster varsity program came as a result of those efforts,” Buss said.