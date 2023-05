PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The man killed in a single-car crash Sunday has been identified as Evan Gray, 18, of Webster.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Mendon Center Road and Topspin Drive in Mendon around 11 p.m. for the crash.

Deputies believe Gray was heading south on Mendon Center Road before his car left the road, hit a tree, and rolled over.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.