Webster man charged with forging jazz fest tickets

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police have arrested a Webster man and charged him with making fake Rochester International Jazz Festival tickets.

Paul Oca, 66, is charged with forgery. According to a social media post by the Greece Police Department, Oca copied 15 tickets and distributed 10 of them. The value of the tickets is close to $5,000.

Police are working to recover other forged tickets. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Greece Police.