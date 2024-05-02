Webster man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Webster man has pleaded guilty to charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist last year.

Ryan Laduca pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident without reporting and to tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. He will be sentenced July 17 before Monroe County Judge Michael Dollinger and faces 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years in prison.

The crash happened Aug. 22, 2023 on Klem Road near Five Mile Line. Police say two cyclists were riding on the shoulder of the road and Laduca’s car hit one of them, Pamela Rubenstein, 57, of Webster. She died of her injuries two days later at Strong Memorial Hospital. After a months-long investigation, Webster Police and New York State Police arrested Laduca in December.