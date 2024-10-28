Webster Marching Band takes home state title in Syracuse competition

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Webster March Band has brought home a state champion title.

The band took first place for large schools at the championship on Sunday in Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome, formerly called the Carrier Dome. The seniors say it’s great making this kind of impact in their last year of marching band.

“It’s a great way to go out. It’s incredible just to be able to say that like we won championships our senior year,” one senior said.

“I’ve grown as a musician so much from when I started. I was really timid. Now, I’m just a really confident person,” another senior said.

Also in the competition, Marcus Whitman Marching Wildcats finished third in the small school class. The 34-member group was the smallest competing band in the state.