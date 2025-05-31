Webster native and police officer killed in the line of duty memorialized with lodge dedication

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday to honor a fallen police officer. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that Lakefront Lodge in Webster Park will now be renamed Jamieson Ritter Memorial Lodge.

Ritter, a Webster native, graduated from McQuaid Jesuit High School and Syracuse University. He was killed in the line of duty last July while serving as a police officer in Cleveland, Ohio.

