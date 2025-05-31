Webster native and police officer killed in the line of duty memorialized with lodge dedication

WEBSTER, N.Y. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday to honor a fallen police officer. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that Lakefront Lodge in Webster Park will now be renamed Jamieson Ritter Memorial Lodge.

Ritter, a Webster native, graduated from McQuaid Jesuit High School and Syracuse University. He was killed in the line of duty last July while serving as a police officer in Cleveland, Ohio.

