Webster native killed in the line of duty honored during halftime of SU game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Jamieson Ritter’s life of service was remembered Saturday.

The Webster native and Cleveland Police officer was killed on July 4 while serving an arrest warrant.

On Saturday, he was honored at halftime by his alma mater, Syracuse University. His parents, Jon and Karen, were presented with the university’s Hometown Hero award in recognition of their son’s service.

Ritter, who graduated from McQuaid University and then Syracuse in 2019, was a member of the Army ROTC while he was a student. After graduating, he joined the Army National Guard. In 2020, he became a Cleveland Police officer.

SU has established a scholarship in his name. It will be given to an ROTC student who is pursuing a career in military or civilian law enforcement. Contributions can be made to the scholarship fund here.