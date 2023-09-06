Webster native missing since August found dead
CALIFORNIA – A body found in San Francisco Bay has been identified as a missing Webster native.
According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Yohanes Kidane was found deceased on Aug. 29 by someone in a passing boat.
They have determined he died of blunt impact injuries and drowning. Investigators say the 22-year-old’s death is not suspicious.
Kidane graduated from Webster Schroeder High School in 2019 and Cornell University this past May.
He moved to California to be a software engineer for Netflix.
He was reported missing in mid-August after takin an Uber from San Jose to San Francisco.