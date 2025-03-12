Webster native prepares for first battle round in ‘The Voice’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old Webster native is preparing for the first battle round in NBC’s “The Voice” after music superstar Michael Bublé chose him for his team.

Aaron Rizzo got Michael Bublé to turn his chair in the blind auditions of the 27th season of “The Voice”. The singer, guitarist, and songwriter graduated from Webster Thomas in 2015.

Rizzo’s blind audition debuted on TV on Monday, Feb. 28. You can see his performance here. Rizzo formed his first band at age 14. Two years ago, he relocated to Atlanta where he plays multiple shows every weekend and released his third album.

The date for his battle round performance hasn’t been released yet. During that round, coaches will pair two singers together, and then choose one to advance in the competition. “The Voice” airs every Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC and the winner gets $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. In a statement, Rizzo thanked all the people who supported him in his music:

“Obviously, the visibility is nice, but the real reason I’m here is that I want to represent the amazing musicians and artists that I come into contact with every day that didn’t get this same opportunity. It’s also not lost on me that without those who have supported me, I would not be here. I wanted to do this to make them proud and show them how much they mean to me.”