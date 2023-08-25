Webster Police find car involved in fatal hit-and-run

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Police have found the car they believe hit and killed a woman on her bike.

Pamela Rubenstein, 57, of Webster was hit by a car on Klem Road near Five Mile Line Road just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Police say the Rubenstein was with another bicyclist. The car left the road, hit her, and fled, according to police.

Rubenstein was rushed to the hospital, where she died two days later.

Webster Police recovered the vehicle they say hit her on Wednesday night.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released when appropriate,” according to a statement from Chief Dennis Kohlmeier.