Webster Police, school district investigate ‘kill list’

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Savannah Sbaiti got a call from her child’s principal Tuesday.

She did not expect what she heard next.

“The first thing she prefaced was my child was not in trouble and my child is safe and that they found a ‘kill list’ from another student with my child’s name on it and other children’s names on it as well,” she said.

The list was discovered Tuesday. On Thursday, Webster Police and Webster Central School District told News10NBC that the threat was not credible and no crime happened.

But Sbaiti says she is prepared to pull her son out of school.

“My first thought was, scared. I was also angry,” she said.

“It’s absolutely terrifying and after doing my own research, we live very close by,” she added.

The school didn’t share the list with Sbaiti, but in emails she shared with News10NBC, the school told her it is using the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines built by the University of Virginia. They incorporate a detailed checklist, including a series of questions for the child accused of making the threat.

The principal emailed Sbaiti saying they don’t have a time for when the student who made the list will return to school.

News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean: “So you’re concerned that this student is going to come back to school?”

Savannah Sbaiti, Webster: “Yes.”

Brean: “And if that happens, what are you prepared to do?”

Sbaiti: “I’ll be taking my child out.”



