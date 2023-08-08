Webster police seek information on teen’s 1995 death

WEBSTER — The Webster Police Department is seeking information on a case from 1995, when 16-year-old Kelley Ann Gaffield’s body was discovered Oct. 22, 1995 in a wooded area in the town. She had last been seen Aug. 8, 1995 in the Phillips Road area in the village of Webster. Twenty-eight years later, the cause of her death remains undetermined.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 and speak with an officer. Tips also can be sent via email to wpdinvestigations@ci.webster.ny.us.