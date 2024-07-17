Webster Police sergeant on leave after turning off body-worn camera during call involving off-duty RPD officer

WEBSTER, N.Y. – A Webster police sergeant is accused of turning off his body-worn camera while responding to a 911 call involving a Rochester Police officer.

That sergeant is now on leave.

Watch the body-worn camera footage:

The call was about a man passed out behind the wheel of a car on Orchard Street in the village. The man was an RPD officer – and when the Webster sergeant realized that, he turned off his body-worn camera.

The call happened on April 1 around 1:22 pm.

Chief Dennis Kohlmeier says Sgt. Michael Wilder responded with two plainclothes investigators. Not long after arriving, the chief says Wilder deactivated his body-worn camera, leaving part of the interaction uncaptured.

Chief Kohlemier says Sgt. Wilder violated procedure during that call.

He is on paid leave while the department works out possible disciplinary actions.

It’s important to note the department will have to negotiate any discipline against Sgt. Wilder with the police union.

The arbitration process could take up to a year. Until then, Sgt. Wilder cannot face any penalty. He’ll remain on paid administrative leave.

The RPD officer was off duty and on leave at the time. He has not been charged.

In a statement, RPD Capt. Greg Bello said:

“We are aware of an incident on April 1st, 2024, involving an off-duty member of the Rochester Police Department. Upon learning of the incident, Chief Smith immediately ordered an internal investigation by the Professional Standards Section. It should be noted, that the Officer was on leave at the time of the incident and remains on leave.”

News10NBC is working to gather more details and obtain that body-worn camera footage.