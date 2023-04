WEBSTER, N.Y. – Concerns about a “suspicious person” prompted a lockout at a Webster high school Monday.

Webster Police were called to investigate the report of a suspicious person outside the Webster Aquatic Center.

The district went into a lockout at 9:15 a.m. while police looked around. The lockout ended around 9:45 a.m.

The school day has resumed.

