Webster Town Planning Board approves new plans for old Hegedorn’s site

WEBSTER, N.Y. — New businesses will be taking over the former Hegedorn’s building in Webster on Hard Road. The town Planning Board unanimously approved the new development plans Tuesday night.

So, what are the new businesses coming?

Bill Gray’s Tap Room is taking over. The president of the company says they have big shoes to fill. However, they’re ready and have already started construction. People in Webster say they are excited about these new development plans.

“It’s a good welcome addition, especially to Webster,” Webster resident Mark Palumbo said.

Neighbors are happy to hear the Town Planning Board unanimously approved plans for multiple businesses to open in the former Hegedorn’s market building on Hard Road.

“I know Hegedorn’s has been there for a long time, but I also know that Bill Gray’s, they have a home-grown name from Rochester that is a great fit for that store,” Palumbo said.

Jonathan Gonzalez is the president of Bill Gray’s, who owns the property. He said there are plans to move Webster Wine and Spirits in as well. They are in the beginning stages of transforming the building.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. The site needs to be completely renovated from the ground up. There are two different floors right now. The Bill Gray’s corporate office is on the lower-level floor. Warren’s Paint and Decorating Center is also on the lower level. They are going to remain there. And the upper level, we are going to have Bill Gray’s Tap Room, Webster Wine and Spirits and then one additional tenant is going to fill what was previously the Hegedorn’s office space,” he said.

The planning process has been months in the making. Gonzalez has worked closely with the town to bring the vision to fruition.

“The vision that we have for the site and the vision that they have are kind of all coming together right now and that’s what everyone is really excited about, and I think the community is going to love it as well,” he said,.

Bill Gray’s is also trying to get creative and have businesses move in that will be around for 70 years like Hegedorn’s was. Construction is underway, and the hope is to open some time next year or early 2025.