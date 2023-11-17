Webster Turkey Trot returns for 52nd year on Thanksgiving Day

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Webster Turkey Trot is returning on Thanksgiving Day. This is the 52nd year of the 4.4 mile and 2.5 mile races that have become a local tradition.

The races begin at 10 a.m. at the Parkview Lodge of Webster Park on Nov. 23. You can register for the run here through Nov. 22. There is also a virtual race option.

The Turkey Trot is considered the oldest race in the Rochester region. It began as a cross country workout for Webster students in 1972 and has grown into a race drawing people from across the region, with nearly 3,000 participants last year. This year, 3,700 people are expected to run, according to organizers YellowJacket Racing and Fleet Feet.

Proceeds from the run will got to Hope House, Jim May Scholarship Fund, the Webster 4th Grade Mile, and various other causes throughout Monroe County. These roads will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m.:

Lake Road and Pellet Road – no access east bound on Lake

Lake Road and Whiting Road – no access east bound on Lake

Whiting Road at Shoemaker – no access northbound on Whiting

Holt Road at Shoemaker – no access northbound on Holt

Lake Road at 250 – no access westbound on Lake