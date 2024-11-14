Webster Turkey Trot will return for 53rd year on Thanksgiving Day

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A Webster tradition is returning on Thanksgiving Day. The 53rd annual Turkey Trot will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Parkview Lodge of Webster Park.

The 2.5-mile race and 4.4-mile race both start at 10 a.m. There’s also a virtual race option. You can register for the race and learn where to pick up your packet here.

If you plan to park at Webster Park, you must get there by 8:30 a.m. before roads start closing for the race. Otherwise, there will be a shuttle bus taking people to the course. Bus pickup is at Willink Middle School and Thomas High School from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The race was started by English teacher and cross-country coach Jim May as a practice run for his team but it has since grown to draw thousands of runners each year. Last year, it had nearly 3,000 participants.

