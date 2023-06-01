Webster woman admits to stealing over $500,000 from Wegmans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman from Webster admitted to stealing more than $500,000 from Wegmans.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office tells News10NBC Alicia Torres pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Using the system to fill customers’ prescriptions, she fraudulently processed about 350 credit card refund requests in customers’ names with fake amounts.

After tricking the pharmacist on duty to sign off on those refund requests, Torres paid the refunds to herself by swiping her debit card in Wegmans’ point of sale system.

Between 2014 and February of this year, Torres took more than $568,000.

She faces up to 20 years in prison.