Webster’s Parks and Recreation Center celebrates National Senior Health and Fitness Day

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Wednesday marked National Senior Health and Fitness Day, and Webster’s Parks and Recreation Center celebrated with a special event for those aged 55 and older.

The free event included vendors, a yogurt bar, raffle prizes, and yoga classes. Many seniors expressed the importance of taking time for themselves after years of caring for others.

“So many times we neglect ourselves. We’re so busy taking children, grandkids, to baseball games,” said Judith Leatherman, an attendee. “We’re always worrying about someone else and we forget to worry about ourself.”

Webster Parks and Rec offers a variety of activities and services for seniors. They also even offer rides from people’s home to the recreation center on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Click here to see a list of their services.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI