Ukrainian Cultural Center hosts Spring Fling charity event to support Ukraine

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Community members gathered at the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester for the Spring Fling charity event hosted by RocMaidan. The event aimed to raise money for an ambulance for Ukraine.

RocMaidan works to provide Ukraine with medical and humanitarian aid. The event featured raffles, auctions, entertainment for kids, and refreshments.

“Right now, we see an acute need in ambulances and in medical aid. Ukraine is being bombed daily, and the Ukrainians, being primarily civilians, are being bombed. And we would like to help with whatever we can,” organizers said.

Organizers emphasized the ongoing need for medical assistance in Ukraine.

Next Saturday, RocMaidan will ship its 27th container of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

