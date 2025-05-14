Wednesday marks three years since Buffalo Tops mass shooting

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday marks three years since 10 Black people were killed in a racist attack at a Buffalo Tops store.

Eight supermarket customers, the store security guard, and a church deacon who drove shoppers to and from the store were killed in the attack on May 14, 2022.

Payton Gendron is serving life in prison on state charges for carrying out that mass shooting, admitting that White Supremacist conspiracy theories motivated him. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the federal hate crime case.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon spoke on Tuesday about the latest on plans to build a permanent memorial to honor the victims. Eighteen parcels of land have been designated for the memorial. The 5/14 Memorial Foundation will now start the design, engineering, permitting, and fundraising phases for the memorial.

A judge has denied a request by Gendron to dismiss one of the charges ahead of his federal trial. He’s set to go on trial this fall on 27 federal charges. His defense on Tuesday tried and failed to get charge 27 struck down, which alleges he generally intended to kill Black people inside the store. His defense team argued that the wording was too vague.