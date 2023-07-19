Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is one of the largest in history, $1 billion

GATES, N.Y. – Powerball fever is everywhere and even people who don’t typically play the lottery are trying their luck at winning the $1 billion jackpot.

I can tell you the excitement is building. I typically don’t play, but I’m buying a Powerball ticket today. So, if you don’t see me show up to work on Monday, you’ll know why!

After nobody won Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has jumped to $1 billion. And, that’s after nearly three months without a winner.

The most recent winner was in April in Ohio, and they won a measly $252.6 million. This jackpot at $1 billion is one of the largest prizes ever!

The lucky winner has the option of being paid out in yearly increments or taking a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

People I spoke with outside of Big M say even though the odds aren’t great, the dream is worth the $2 ticket.

Jonathan Green said he would just help the family.

“I wouldn’t change much. Buy a sports car, travel a little bit, give to a couple of my favorite charities.”

“I’d give a lot of it away in donations, to children’s homes. You’d have to spend some of it, you can’t take it all with you,” said Jack O’Keefe.

So, I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer, but experts say the odds are not in your favor. Your chance of winning is one in 292 million. You’re more likely to compete in the Olympics or become President of the United States.