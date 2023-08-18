WEEKEND GUIDE: Roc Summer Soul Fest and Ukrainian Festival Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Roc Summer Soul Festival (Friday and Saturday)

The Roc Summer Soul Festival returns on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19. featuring nationally and locally renowned artists.

The 27th annual festival takes place at Parcel 5 downtown. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the performances run from 5 to 11 p.m. for both days.

Friday’s performers include Big Daddy Kane, Troop, Adina Howard, and Anthony Dounte. In addition, Grammy-nominated saxophonist and Rochester-native Jimmie Highsmith Jr. & Friends will take the stage.

Saturday’s performers include Silk, Kid ‘N Play, Yo-Yo, Rod Bonner, NA$A featuring Amir Daze & Mikki LaDawn, and Mambo Kings.

The Roc Summer Soul Festival started in 1995 and this year, it’s dedicated to celebrating 50 years of hip hop. Tickets are $25 each day or $39 for both days. You can get tickets here.

Ukrainian Festival at St. Josaphat’s Church (Thursday through Sunday)

Ukrainian hospitality, food, and music will be on display through Sunday at the St. Josaphat’s Church in Irondequoit.

The 51st annual Ukrainian Festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 17 until Sunday, Aug. 20. There will be authentic food including pierogies, cabbage, and sausage. There will also be a Ukrainian Bazaar with embroideries, ceramics, amber, Easter eggs, paintings, icons, and jewelry.

As the War in Ukraine rages on, Ukrainians in Rochester are celebrating their culture through the festival.

“It’s basically a big party to showcase the Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian traditions, Ukrainian Food. There’s shopping. Whatever your heart desires,” said festival organizer Andrew Hanushevsky.

RocMaidan, the Rochester based nonprofit that has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the war, has a booth at the festival to raise funds.

The festival will also include folk dancing, live music, and tours of the church. On Sunday, there will be a prayer for peace in Ukraine at the church starting at 11 a.m.

You can see a full schedule, menu, and list of vendors here. The festival runs from 6 to 10:45 p.m. on Thursday and 6 to 11:45 p.m. on Friday. Then, it’s from 1 to 11:45 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The church is at 940 Ridge Road.

Penfield Wegmans celebrates Bills Little People set (Saturday)

The Penfield Wegmans is holding an event on Saturday to celebrate the sale of the Fisher-Price Buffalo Bills Little People figure set.

This is the third year that the Buffalo Bills have partnered with Fisher-Price to create the limited edition set.

The event at the Wegmans on 2157 Penfield Rd. runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can buy the set while supplies last, meet Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo, and play in a football toss game. Children can also enjoy a coloring station, face painting, tattoos, and games. There will also be autographed Bills merchandise to purchase.

The Bills’ Little People set went on sale last Friday at local Wegmans stores. This year’s set includes figures of all-star quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Von Miller, and a Bills fan.

For every set sold, $10 will go to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. In the first two years of the Bills and Fisher-Price partnership, the sets have raised more than $2 million for the hospital.