WEEKEND GUIDE: Artist Row at Public Market, Comic Con, and ROCovery 5K

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the first weekend of the Rochester Fringe Festival but there’s also many other events around the area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Artist Row at Rochester Public Market (Sunday)

Artist Row returns to the Rochester Public Market on Sunday. More than 200 artists will sell and showcase their work and compete in a juried art show.

Artist Row runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The 18 annual event will feature sculptures, ceramics, drawings, painting, fiber arts, and jewelry from both well-established and emerging artists. In addition, there will be live music, food trucks, and puppet theater performances. You can learn more here.

Proceeds from Artist Row will support the Friends of the Public Market’s Market Token EBT/SNAP Benefit Program, Market tours, and other Rochester Public Market programming.

Flower City Comic Con (Saturday and Sunday)

The Flower City Comic Con, a celebration of pop culture including comic books, is returning for the seventh year featuring some all-star guests.

Comic Con will take place at the Total Sports Experience on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s guests include Charisma Carpenter who acted in the supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer and in Angel. Karyn Parsons and Joseph Marcell of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will also be at comic con.

Other guests include Julian Richings of Supernatural, Kris Holden-Reid of The Umbrella Academy, and Michael Koske of The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy. You can see a complete list of guests here and get tickets here.

Experience Entertainment will have scenes and sets from several pop culture shows. People who attend can see replicas of the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo, the DeLorean from the Back to the Future franchise, and the Tribute Chariot from The Hunger Games. Millennium Games will have tables with board, card and role-playing games. There will also be food trucks at the event.

ROCovery 5K run and walk (Sunday)

ROCovery, an organization that promotes sober living through fitness, is holding a 5K run and walk on Sunday.

The race starts and ends around Stewart Lodge at Mendon Ponds Park. The race begins at 9 a.m. and packet pickup beings at 7:30 a.m. The 5K aims to celebrate hope for addiction recovery and remember the lives lost to addiction.

You can register here. The race coincides with National Recovery Awareness Month.