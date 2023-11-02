WEEKEND GUIDE: Children’s Book Festival and Cure Pancreatic Cancer Walk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Rochester Children’s Book Festival (Saturday)

Children and their families can meet around 50 different authors at the Rochester Children’s Book Festival. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center at Monroe Community College.

The free festival, now in its 26th year, aims to celebrate literacy and learning. There will be presentations for all ages in three different rooms every half hour. In addition, authors will be signing books and there will be book-related crafts. You can see a full schedule here.

At the festival, there will be drive for new and gently used books, organized by Altrusa International of Rochester which works with librarians in city schools to provide students with books. Festival parking is free.

Cure Pancreatic Cancer Walk (Sunday)

The Pancreatic Cancer Association of Western New York is holding an indoor walk to raise funding to find a cure. The walk is from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Gates Chili High School Field House on Spartan Way.

You can register as an individual or as a team here. The walk will be around the indoor track and it will include children’s activities, food, raffles, music, and fun all afternoon. The goal is to raise $100,000 for research initiatives.