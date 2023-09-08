WEEKEND GUIDE: Clothesline Festival, food trucks in Pittsford, and folk music in Rush

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Clothesline Festival (Saturday and Sunday)

The M&T Bank Clothesline Art Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday featuring more than 300 art vendors from around the country selling at the lawn of the Memorial Art Gallery on University Avenue.

The festival, also featuring food trucks and family art activities, is the largest annual fundraiser for the MAG. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $7 online and $9 in-person for non-museum members. You can get tickets here and children 12 or under are free.

This will be the first Clothesline Art Festival since the MAG completed the final phase of its Centennial Sculpture Park in June, which offers a place for community members to gather and find inspiration.

This year at the festival, people can donate toiletries and personal care products to the non-profit Sample Soap, which seeks to provide for homeless people, refugees, runaway children, AIDS survivors, and others. There will be drop-off boxes at each of the two gate entrances.

Turtle Hill Folk Festival (Friday and Saturday)

The 52nd annual Turtle Hill Folk Festival in Rush begins Friday night and runs through Saturday. It’s at the Rotary Sunshine Campus on 809 Five Points Road.

The lineup includes folk artists Carla Ulbrich, Magpie, Andrew VanNorstrand & Zoe Guigueno, and Joe Crookston. There will also be workshops on Saturday to allow the audience to interact with musicians. You can learn more and get tickets on the website for the Golden Link Folk Singing Society. You can also get tickets at the gate.

On Friday, gates open at 5:30 p.m. and performances run from 7 to 10 p.m. There will also be an indoor fireplace singaround and informal jamming. On Saturday, gates open at 9:30 a.m. Workshops and jam sessions run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, the performances run from 7 to 10 p.m.

Pittsford Food Truck and Music Fest (Saturday)

Pittsford is holding a food truck and music festival on Saturday. The free festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. from South Main Street between State Street and Locust Street.

Some bands performing include A Girl Named Genny, Mud Creek, David Miller & the Sinners, and the Skycoasters. There will also be children’s activities, amusement rides, a wine and beer garden, and fireworks over the Erie Canal around 9 p.m. You can see a complete schedule here.

Health and Harmony Expo (Saturday)

The Metro Boom’N Health & Harmony Expo is on Saturday, aiming to promote wellness as students begin the new school year.

The free event includes a live DJ, karaoke, raffles, prizes, a 360 Photo Booth, a bounce house, and healthy snacks. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 on Congress Avenue. It’s presented by the group EE Pathways. You can learn more here.