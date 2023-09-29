WEEKEND GUIDE: Fairport Oktoberfest and Courage Bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Fairport Oktoberfest (Thursday through Saturday)

There will be German food, drinks, and music in Fairport starting Thursday through Saturday. Fairport Oktoberfest is taking place at the Fairport Junction at 13 Liftbridge Lane.

On Friday, Oktoberfest runs from 4 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday, it runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festival will also feature music, dancing, and vendors. Roxy’s Accordian Band, Finger Lakes Alpine Band, and Germania Singers are some the acts that will perform. You can get tickets here.

Courage Bowl (Saturday)

St. John Fisher University will take on SUNY Brockport in the 18th annual Courage Bowl on Saturday. The game is one of the biggest fundraisers for Camp Days and Special Times, which holds recreational activities to improve the quality of life of children affected by cancer or sickle-cell anemia.

Fisher will host the game at Growney Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. You can get tickers here.

Children at Camp Good Days will either be coaches or cheerleaders in the game. Camp Good Days was founded by St. John Fisher University’s assistant football coach Gary Mervis, who lost his daughter, Teddi, to a brain tumor in 1982, when she was 9 years old.

The Teddi trophy, named in honor of Mervis’ daughter, will be presented at the end of the game.