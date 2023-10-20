WEEKEND GUIDE: Fine crafts sale at the MAG and antique show at the Dome Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Fine crafts show and sale at the Memorial Art Gallery (Friday through Sunday)

Crafts made of ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, and more will be on display at the Memorial Art Gallery on University Avenue. The fine arts and craft show runs from Friday through Sunday.

The show kicks off with an opening party at 6 p.m. Friday with live music, food, and mingling with artists. It continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the craft show is $10 for members, $12 for non-members, and free for children ages 12 and under. You can get tickets and see a list of artists here. The event is a fundraiser for the MAG.

Greater Rochester Fall Antique Show (Saturday)

All kinds of antiques will be on display at the Dome Arena in Henrietta. The Greater Rochester Fall Antique Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday at Minett Hall within the arena.

The show is presented by the Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association. Items for sale include paintings, pottery, and wooden items. You can learn more here.