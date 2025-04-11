WEEKEND GUIDE: RMSC artisan festival, River Run, park clean-up, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

RMSC Spring Artisan Festival (Saturday and Sunday)

Over 40 artists will sell their work at a festival to benefit RMSC. It’s happening at the Eisenhart Auditorium within the museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

People can shop for handcrafted goods and unique foods and take part in raffles. Entry is free. It’s presented by the group Crafters & Vendors 4 Charity.

Anime Adventure Break Week (Saturday)

The Strong National Museum of Play is holding a celebration of the Japanese animation style of anime. There will be an exhibit to explore the origins of Hello Kitty in 1970s Japan, a 37-year anniversary celebration of the film “My Neighbor Totoro”, and an exhibit of anime artifacts.

The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and it’s included in the price of admission.

Volunteering to clean Monroe County Parks (Saturday)

Monroe County is asking for help cleaning up its parks for the springtime. Volunteers can sign up to clean any one of the county’s 22 parks in groups on Saturday here.

The park clean-up events will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can sign up to pick up trash, load trucks to take trash off-site, or rake debris like leaves, sticks, and rocks. You can also sign up to sweep shelters, lodges, and hard surfaces. Mulching and weeding may be available at some locations.

River Run 5K (Sunday)

A 5K run and walk along the Genesee River aims to benefit people in need of an organ transplant or those recovering from one.

The River Run 5K race starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Genesee Valley Park Roundhouse Shelter. Packet pickup starts at 8:30 a.m. The money raised from the race aims to make the Transplant Patient Fund a reality. You can register here.