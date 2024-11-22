WEEKEND GUIDE: RMSC Holiday Bazaar, Queer Arts Fest, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

RMSC Holiday Bazaar (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

The Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale is returning to RMSC on Friday and this weekend. There will be over 150 artists selling ceramics, fiber arts, glass, jewelry, paintings, photography, prints, sculpture, woodwork, and more.

The bazaar has run for over 50 years and features artists from across the state. It also includes food an beverages for sale. You can get tickets to the bazaar for $6 here. Children 12 and under are free.

The bazaar runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Queer Arts Festival (Saturday)

Rochester’s Queer Arts Festival will take place on Saturday at Artisan Works on Blossom Road to showcase the work of local and national LGBTQ+ artists.

The festival will feature a drag sale with memorabilia from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and drag queens across Western New York. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5. You can see a list of vendors here.

Holiday Alternative Gift Market (Sunday)

Local non-profits will sell holiday gifts on Sunday at the Greece Baptist Church on Long Pond Road. The Holiday Alternative Gift Market runs from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will also be coffee, tea, and homemade cookies at the market. Some of the nonprofits there will include Family Promise, Cameron, Habitat, Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha, the Veterans Outreach Center, Coffee Connection, the Building Minds in South Sudan, Messiah Lutheran Food Pantry, and Sinchi Warmi.