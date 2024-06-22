Wegmans announces recall of ice cream cakes

Wegmans has announced a recall of a batch of ice cream cakes that may have been contaminated at the factory.

They are the Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery brand ice cream cakes, with expiration dates between April 20, 2024 and April 20, 2025. The affected flavors are Vanilla and Chocolate; Cookies and Cream; For the Love of Chocolate; and Cookie Dough.

The ice cream company recommends anyone with these cakes either throw them our or return them to the store for a refund.