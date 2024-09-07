Wegmans employees donate more than 600 pairs of shoes for students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students in the Rochester area returning to school with a new pair of shoes thanks to a shoe drive. Eighteen Rochester-area Wegmans stores partnered with Primetime 585 to host the drive.

Employees had the opportunity to donate gently used shoes for students in need.

“I had so much fun shopping for them,” said Wegmans employee Nicole Berthod.

“The Penfield store has 50 pairs of sneakers from one couple,” said Karen Iglesia, co-founder and board chair of Primetime 585.

Event organizers say that in total, employees donated more than 600 pairs of shoes. The shoes will be going to students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

