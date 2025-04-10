Wegmans issues recall on beef product with vegetables due to possible foreign material

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wegmans said they have issued a recall on their cook in bag braised beef with vegetables due to a potential white rubber foreign material.

The company says any of the beef products with the UPC of 100-77890-61671-7 and a “best by” date of April 16, 2025 are apart of the recall. They also said anyone with the product can return it for a full refund at a Wegman’s customer service desk.

For questions, contact Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663. To see all recalls issued by Wegman’s, click here.