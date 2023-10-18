Wegmans opens a store in NYC’s Greenwich Village

NEW YORK — After months of anticipation, Wegmans has opened a new store in Manhattan.

It’s a two-level store inside the historic Wannamaker building in the heart of Greenwich Village. Besides all the grocery store staples, it also features a seafood department and made-to-order and packaged options inspired by a Mediterranean diet.

A man from Rochester was the first customer in line for Wednesday’s grand opening.

“Well, coming from Rochester, we’re known for a few things — I would say that would be Kodak, Garbage Plates and Wegmans. So, when a new one opens up, I have to show up,” Jordan White said.

An on-site dining room, complete with a sushi bar as well as an oyster and champagne bar, is expected to open sometime next year.