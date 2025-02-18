Wegmans and other grocery store chains set purchase limit amid egg shortage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is taking steps to address the continuing egg shortage caused by the national bird flu outbreak.

The grocery chain is now limiting customers to purchasing a maximum of ten cartons of eggs at a time.

Currently, the most affordable option at Wegmans is priced at $5.49 per dozen, excluding tax. Other major retailers, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Aldi have also implemented purchase limits on eggs.

Among these, Trader Joe’s has the strictest policy, allowing customers to buy only one carton at a time.

