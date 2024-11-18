Wegmans recalls carrots for potential E. coli contamination

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wegmans Brand Organic Carrots – Babycuts, Petite, and Whole have been recalled for potential E. coli contamination.

Do not eat recalled carrots, either throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. All recalled carrots have been removed from store shelves. Carrots currently on shelves are not affected.

Recalled carrots:

Organic Petite Carrots 12 oz.

UPC: 7789037063

Best if used by dates: 9/14/24-11/2/24

Organic Babycut Carrots 16 oz.

UPC: 7789000228

Best if used by dates: 9/14/24-11/2/24

Organic Babycut Carrots 2 lb. bag, 32 oz.

UPC: 7789000229

Best if used by dates: 9/14/24-11/2/24

Wegmans Organic Carrots 1 lb. bag, 16 oz.

UPC: 7789049193

All Codes

Wegmans Organic Carrots 2lb. bag, 32 oz.

UPC: 7789027163

All Codes

Wegmans Organic Carrots, 5 lb. bag, 80 oz.

UPC: 77890423790

All Codes

For more information, contact Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.