Wegmans recalls cucumbers over possible Salmonella contamination

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wegmans is recalling Bulk Seeded Cucumbers for possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled cucumbers may bear an individual PLU sticker #4062 with the “SunFed” logo on them.

Do not eat the recalled cucumbers, either throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. The affected product has been removed from Wegmans shelves. The cucumbers currently on store shelves are not recalled.

For more information, contact: SunFed’s Consumer Recall Hotline: (888) 542-5849, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (MST).