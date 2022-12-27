Wegmans recalls products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves and cat grass

ROCHESTER, NY – Wegmans is issuing a voluntarily recall on its products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The affected products were sold at various Wegmans stores in NY. A full list of potentially affected items are highlighted below.

Product Size UPC Dates Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens 1.75 oz UPC 77890-25036 Use by dates: 12/17/22

and 12/24/22 Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves 5 oz UPC 77890-52377 Use by date: 12/20/22 Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass 1 EA UPC 77890-50938 Sold since: 10/25/22

Wegmans is placing automated phone calls to alert customers who purchased these products using Shoppers Club cards.

Customers should return these products to the service desk for a full refund. Those with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663.