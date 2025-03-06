Wegmans releases new statement Wednesday about impact of tariffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As President Trump’s tariff have now gone into effect, Wegmans said they will monitor the impact it may have on their business.

In a statement Wednesday, Wegmans stated they will explore ways to help lessen the impact of the tariffs.

Here is the statement:

“We are monitoring the impact of the newly imposed tariffs on our business and exploring ways to help lessen it. While the total impact remains unclear, we anticipate prices on impacted products will fluctuate. We remain committed to keeping our prices competitive and offering our customers the same high-quality products they’ve come to expect“

Wegmans’ previously provided a statement at the beginning of February on the possible impacts the tariffs could have if they went into effect.

Although immediate impacts from the tariffs are still unclear for many, other businesses in Rochester have prepared for impact as well, like the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Rochester.

