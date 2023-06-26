Wegmans School of Nursing holds Cardinal Nurse’s Camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University will host its Cardinal Nurse’s Camp. It’s at the Wegmans School of Nursing from Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day to give high school juniors and seniors an up-close look at the work that nurses do. Students will learn CPR and stop the bleed training. They’ll also experience nursing scenario simulations and virtual reality along with skill lab activities and community service.

The students can meet with Fisher nursing students and alumni to hear about their experiences, along with shadowing nurses at Rochester Regional Hospital. You can learn more here.

Cardinal Nurse Camp is part of the Fisher Improves Nursing through Diversity (FIND) program. It’s funded in part by a $1.1 million grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Nursing Workforce Diversity Program.